Tennis Tracker: Djokovic eases into second round, resililent Sabalenka makes it through

The build-up towards the last Grand Slam of the year continues as the Cincinnati Open sees the top seeds take to the court as they prepare for the US Open. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

9:32 CET - Croatia's Marin Cilic (34), the 2014 US Open champion, and Canadian Denis Shapovalov (24) have withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, tournament officials announced on Wednesday.

Both players were sidelined from the year's final Grand Slam event on the New York hardcourts due to knee injuries.

Cilic was a French Open semi-finalist last year and ranked as high as third in the world.

5:15 CET - Much overnight action to catch up on as world number two Novak Djokovic got comfortably past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina with the Spaniard retiring in the second round, Holger Rune also left the court early, halfway through the second set. Giving Mackenzie McDonald the victory.

Stan Wawrinka's experience proved crucial as he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4. The Swiss will be facing Max Purcell later on tonight.

Tiafoe - Wawrinka highlights Flashscore

An exciting clash saw world number four Elena Rybakina triumph over Jelena Ostapenko 6-7, 6-2, 6-4. World number two Aryna Sabalenka rallied hard against Ann Li, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, to progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff cruised past Mayar Sherif 6-2, 6-2, as veteran Petra Kvitova suffered an upset at the hands of compatriot Linda Noskova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Looking ahead, Carlos Alcaraz plays against Tommy Paul for the second time in the space of five days after the American knocked him out of the Canadian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas clashes with Hubert Hurkacz, while Daniil Medvedev takes on Alexander Zverev.

In terms of WTA action, Rybakina takes to court against Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek challenges Zheng, and Jessica Pegula faces Marie Bouzkova before Aryna Sabalenka clashes with Daria Kasatkina. Ons Jabeur should wrap up the day with her match against Donna Vekic