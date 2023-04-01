Tennis Tracker: Djokovic eyes final four while Swiatek seeks missing Grand Slam

Less matches, higher stakes! The Wimbledon quarter-finals are taking place today for both men and women, the first set of matches in this round are full of exciting storylines and it is safe to say that a lot is on the line. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:11 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic takes on seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev, the current Wimbledon champion has just become the men's player with the most Grand Slams in history and is looking to grow that gap!

Just before him will be young on-form Italian Jannik Sinner, the world number seven's farthest streak at Wimbledon was last year as he reached the final eight. He will have the chance to improve on that as he faces Roman Safiullin today.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, for whom Wimbledon happens to be the Grand Slam she relatively struggles with the most, will be taking on Elina Svitolina. The world number one has just won the French Open and is aiming for her first-ever Wimbledon semi-final.

World number four Jessica Pegula, who missed last year's edition, is taking on Marketa Vondrousova in the afternoon.