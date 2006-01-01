Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Koepfer, Zheng looking to secure semi-final spot

It's a blockbuster day of tennis at the Paris Olympics, with all remaining players in both the men's and women's singles in action, as well as the compelling doubles partnership of Rafael Nadal (38) and Carlos Alcaraz (21).

09:33 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are a couple of notable results to bring you from Washington overnight. Fifth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) recovered from a set down to outlast Daniel Elahi Galan (28) 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-3, while Paula Badosa (26) defeated Sofia Kenin (25) in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(6).

Check out the men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!