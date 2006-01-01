Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Musetti in semi-finals after Alcaraz seals final berth

Djokovic is one win away from the gold medal match in the men's singles

The men's singles semi-finals headline a big day of Olympic action in Paris, while there's also the bronze medal match in the women's singles and the latter stages of the doubles tournaments to look forward to.

19:24 CET - Canada claim Olympic bronze in the mixed doubles!

18:07 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) have sealed their place in the women's doubles final after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

16:30 CET - It might not be the medal she wanted but Iga Swiatek (23) has made short work of Anna Schmiedlova (29) to claim a bronze medal at Roland Garros.

15:00 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) put in an absolute clinic on the Parisian clay, crushing Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 16 minutes to reach the final of the Olympics and stand on the verge of a gold medal.

13:19 CET - In the opening match of the day, Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) moved into the Olympics women's doubles final after showing their class, dispatching Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) 6-3, 6-2.

11:23 CET - Play is set to get underway at the Olympics in just under 40 minutes, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) facing Italians Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) for a spot in the women's doubles final.

The men's singles semi-finals are also set to take place today, with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) taking on Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) - if he is fit - facing Lorenzo Musetti (22).

The women's bronze medal contest between Iga Swiatek (23) and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) is also on the agenda, with the former looking to salvage something after her shock defeat in the semi-finals yesterday.

09:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight.

The top two seeds in the men's tournament, Andrey Rublev (26) and Ben Shelton (21), secured straight-set wins over Arthur Rinderknech (29) and Brandon Nakashima (22) respectively, while women's fourth seed, Ons Jabeur (29), withdrew from her match against Robin Montgomery (19).

Check out the full men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

