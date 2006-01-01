Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Musetti in semi-finals after Alcaraz seals final berth

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic facing Musetti in semi-finals after Alcaraz seals final berth

Djokovic is one win away from the gold medal match in the men's singles
Djokovic is one win away from the gold medal match in the men's singlesAFP, Flashscore
The men's singles semi-finals headline a big day of Olympic action in Paris, while there's also the bronze medal match in the women's singles and the latter stages of the doubles tournaments to look forward to.

19:24 CET - Canada claim Olympic bronze in the mixed doubles! 

18:07 CET - Mirra Andreeva (17) and Diana Shnaider (20) have sealed their place in the women's doubles final after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa (26) and Sara Sorribes Tormo (27).

16:30 CET - It might not be the medal she wanted but Iga Swiatek (23) has made short work of Anna Schmiedlova (29) to claim a bronze medal at Roland Garros.

15:00 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) put in an absolute clinic on the Parisian clay, crushing Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) 6-1, 6-1 in an hour and 16 minutes to reach the final of the Olympics and stand on the verge of a gold medal.

13:19 CET -  In the opening match of the day, Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) moved into the Olympics women's doubles final after showing their class, dispatching Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) 6-3, 6-2.

11:23 CET - Play is set to get underway at the Olympics in just under 40 minutes, with Czech duo Karolina Muchova (27) and Linda Noskova (19) facing Italians Jasmine Paolini (28) and Sara Errani (37) for a spot in the women's doubles final.

The men's singles semi-finals are also set to take place today, with Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) taking on Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (37) - if he is fit - facing Lorenzo Musetti (22).

The women's bronze medal contest between Iga Swiatek (23) and Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) is also on the agenda, with the former looking to salvage something after her shock defeat in the semi-finals yesterday. 

09:38 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play in Paris, there are some notable results to bring you from the ATP and WTA tournaments in Washington overnight.

The top two seeds in the men's tournament, Andrey Rublev (26) and Ben Shelton (21), secured straight-set wins over Arthur Rinderknech (29) and Brandon Nakashima (22) respectively, while women's fourth seed, Ons Jabeur (29), withdrew from her match against Robin Montgomery (19).

Check out the full men's schedule in Washington here and the women's schedule here.

08:50 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Vekic move through, Murray and Evans beaten
Tennis Tracker: Zverev sees off Popyrin as Vekic outlasts Kostyuk in three-hour epic
Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Alcaraz progress in Paris, Swiatek and Murray march on
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek beats Schmiedlova with ease for consolation bronze at Roland Garros
Brutal Carlos Alcaraz destroys Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach Olympic final
Updated
Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani speed into Olympic doubles final
Victoria Azarenka to face Aryna Sabalenka in WTA Washington quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic faces Olympics fitness battle after knee injury scare
Wimbledon to Olympic gold: Five magical Andy Murray moments
Olympics roundup: Andy Murray exits stage left, Simone Biles puts on heroic display
Andy Murray career ends after Olympic doubles defeat to Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz
Updated
Alcaraz energised by playing for the flag after seeing off Paul
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle begin Guehi talks, Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
Iga Swiatek in tears after shock Olympic semi-final defeat in Paris
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky becomes most decorated female swimmer, Biles wins gold
Paris Olympics LIVE: Teddy Riner clinches historic judo gold, Spain into football semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings