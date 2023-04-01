Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Gauff looking to make history in US Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Gauff looking to make history in US Open
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Gauff looking to make history in US Open
Djokovic looking for his 24 Grand Slam title
Djokovic looking for his 24 Grand Slam title
Reuters
The overnight action confirmed the finalists in the men's US Open as we get a rematch of the 2021 finale. By the end of today, we will also know the women's champion as we await the other clash later in the weekend. Stay tuned as we bring you the conclusion of the New York Grand Slam here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:40 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Daniil Medvedev (27) were respectively victorious in their semi-final clashes to set up a repeat of the 2021 edition’s final where the Russian was victorious.

The Serb defeated promising American Ben Shelton (22) in three straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 7(7)-6(4).

Medvedev followed him by getting past world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) in a tight contest, triumphing after four sets. Needing almost three-and-a-half-hours to complete the 7(7)-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 result.

Later on tonight will be the women’s final and a chance for both finalists to take home the title for the first time in their careers. The names challenging for the prestigious New York tournament are Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25), both featuring in their first US Open final. 

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
Tennis
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev
US Open beefs up security after protesters stop match
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Medvedev upsets Alcaraz to deny US Open blockbuster final
Updated
Djokovic puts record books out of mind in 24th major title hunt
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Updated
Home favourite Gauff ready to derail Sabalenka in US Open final
Ram and Salisbury win record third straight US Open doubles title
Alcaraz and Djokovic on course for another Slam showdown
Most Read
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty
Spain visit Georgia in shadow of ongoing Rubiales scandal
Germany score massive upset over US in World Cup semis
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings