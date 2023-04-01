Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Gauff looking to make history in US Open

The overnight action confirmed the finalists in the men's US Open as we get a rematch of the 2021 finale. By the end of today, we will also know the women's champion as we await the other clash later in the weekend. Stay tuned as we bring you the conclusion of the New York Grand Slam here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:40 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Daniil Medvedev (27) were respectively victorious in their semi-final clashes to set up a repeat of the 2021 edition’s final where the Russian was victorious.

The Serb defeated promising American Ben Shelton (22) in three straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 7(7)-6(4).

Medvedev followed him by getting past world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) in a tight contest, triumphing after four sets. Needing almost three-and-a-half-hours to complete the 7(7)-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 result.

Later on tonight will be the women’s final and a chance for both finalists to take home the title for the first time in their careers. The names challenging for the prestigious New York tournament are Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25), both featuring in their first US Open final.