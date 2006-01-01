Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in action after Sabalenka and Gauff set up huge semi-final clash

Djokovic is in quarter-final action this afternoon
Djokovic is in quarter-final action this afternoonLINTAO ZHANG / GETTY IMAGES ASIAPAC / Getty Images via AFP / Flashscore
The action continues to motor on in China, with the final two Shanghai semi-final spots up for grabs. Meanwhile, over in Wuhan, a number of big-name stars are targeting places in the final four.

11:36 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (26) has made light work of Magdalena Frech (26) at the Wuhan Open, cruising past the Pole 6-2, 6-2 to set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against Coco Gauff (20).

The Belarusian has now won a remarkable 15 consecutive matches at the event.

10:43 CET - Seventh seed Taylor Fritz (26) has booked his spot in the Shanghai last four, easing past David Goffin (33) 6-3, 6-4 to reach a fifth Masters 1000 semi-final.

09:48 CET - Home favourite Xinyu Wang (23) is through to the semi-finals in Wuhan after battling back from a set down to outlast Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(6) in a thrilling three-set contest.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Friday morning!

Let's catch you up with the first quarter-final result from Wuhan, as Coco Gauff (20) continued her superb run of form, sweeping aside Magda Linette (32) 6-0, 6-4 for her ninth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26) - who is eyeing the world No.1 spot - is in action shortly against Magdalena Frech (26), before home favourite Qinwen Zheng (22) takes on Jasmine Paolini (28).

Over in Shanghai, there are just two more semi-final spots up for grabs, with Taylor Fritz (26) taking on David Goffin (33) at 09:00 CET, which is then followed by Novak Djokovic (37), who takes on Jakub Mensik (19). 

