Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in Davis Cup action, San Diego semis taking place

Djokovic is getting back in action already
Djokovic is getting back in action already
Reuters
It's crunch time in San Diego, with the semi-finals of the WTA tournament today taking place, and the pressure is ramping up for Davis Cup teams too with many needing to win their ties to avoid being knocked out including host nation Spain, who are facing a Serbia team that are adding Novak Djokovic (36) to their ranks. We'll keep you up to date with everything here.

08:28 CET - In perhaps the biggest shock we've had in San Diego, third seed Maria Sakkari (28) was then beaten 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 by qualifier Emma Navarro (22).

Sakkari vs Navarro highlights
Flashscore
Navarro interview
Flashscore

As a result, fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (27), who beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-4, 6-3 is the only non-American in the semis.

Read more here 

Haddad Maia vs Krejcikova highlights
Flashscore
Krejcikova interview
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Fellow American Sofia Kenin (24) also made it through, beating Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 6-3 in 78 minutes. 

Potapova vs Kenin highlights
Flashscore
Kenin interview
Flashscore

07:34 CET -  Danielle Collins (29) upset the odds to down second seed Caroline Garcia (29) in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 and advance into the final four. 

Collins vs Garcia highlights
Flashscore
Collins interview
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which we'll begin by catching you on what happened overnight... 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
