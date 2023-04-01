Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in Davis Cup action, San Diego semis taking place
It's crunch time in San Diego, with the semi-finals of the WTA tournament today taking place, and the pressure is ramping up for Davis Cup teams too with many needing to win their ties to avoid being knocked out including host nation Spain, who are facing a Serbia team that are adding Novak Djokovic (36) to their ranks. We'll keep you up to date with everything here.