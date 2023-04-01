Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in full control against Sinner in first Wimbledon semi-final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in full control against Sinner in first Wimbledon semi-final
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in full control against Sinner in first Wimbledon semi-final
Novak Djokovic took the first set against Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic took the first set against Jannik Sinner
Reuters
The women's final is all set up as of yesterday, the men follow today as the last four are set to battle it out today with hopes of reaching the pinnacle of the London Grand Slam. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the English capital today on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:18 CET - A tough path back for Jannik Sinner, who is now two sets down to Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon semi-final. More consistent tennis has been the key for the Serbian, who hit less winners but less unforced errors in the second set seeing him just one away from another Wimbledon final.

15:18 CET - An early break in the first set for Novak Djokovic has allowed the Serbian to take control and win the opening salvo against first-time Grand Slam semi-finallist Jannik Sinner 6-3 in 41 minutes.  

14:37 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) are now out on court ready for the first sem-final of the day.

14:11 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from the start of the first of the two men's singles semi-finals with Jannik Sinner (21) and Novak Djokovic (36) taking to Centre Court first.

Read the preview of the match now.

Djokovic - Sinner head-to-head
Flashscore

5:12 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic (36) is aiming to collect his eighth Wimbledon title, the current champion takes on rising youngster Jannik Sinner (21) who is enjoying his farthest run in the Grand Slam.

Following them will be first-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (20) playing his first Wimbledon semi-final against Daniil Medvedev (27), the world number three missed out on last year's edition due to the ban on Russian players and will be looking to leave a lasting impression this time round.

Follow all the action from Wimbledon with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisWimbledon 2023Tennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner into first Grand Slam semi as Djokovic sees off Rublev
Tennis Tracker: Rune sees off Dimitrov as Alcaraz needs four sets to get past Berrettini
Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters
Show more
Tennis
Swiatek to remain world number one following Sabalenka's defeat to Jabeur at Wimbledon
Jabeur, Tunisia's 'Minister of Happiness', chases her Wimbledon dream
Five things to know about Wimbledon finalist Marketa Vondrousova
Novak Djokovic resumes Grand Slam quest at Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz faces tough test
Lyudmyla Kichenok dedicates Wimbledon mixed doubles title to Ukraine
Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Mate Pavic
Ons Jabeur ready to make it third time lucky after reaching Wimbledon final
Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez calls for more female coaches
Aryna Sabalenka looks to toughen up mentally after Ons Jabeur defeat
Ons Jabeur rides the punches to beat Aryna Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final
Updated
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Timber unveiled by Arsenal, Walker verbally agrees Bayern deal
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Morocco handed kind draw in Africa qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Ons Jabeur rides the punches to beat Aryna Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |