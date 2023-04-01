Tennis Tracker: Djokovic in full control against Sinner in first Wimbledon semi-final

The women's final is all set up as of yesterday, the men follow today as the last four are set to battle it out today with hopes of reaching the pinnacle of the London Grand Slam. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the English capital today on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

16:18 CET - A tough path back for Jannik Sinner, who is now two sets down to Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon semi-final. More consistent tennis has been the key for the Serbian, who hit less winners but less unforced errors in the second set seeing him just one away from another Wimbledon final.

15:18 CET - An early break in the first set for Novak Djokovic has allowed the Serbian to take control and win the opening salvo against first-time Grand Slam semi-finallist Jannik Sinner 6-3 in 41 minutes.

14:37 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Jannik Sinner (21) are now out on court ready for the first sem-final of the day.

14:11 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from the start of the first of the two men's singles semi-finals with Jannik Sinner (21) and Novak Djokovic (36) taking to Centre Court first.

Djokovic - Sinner head-to-head Flashscore

5:12 CET - World number two Novak Djokovic (36) is aiming to collect his eighth Wimbledon title, the current champion takes on rising youngster Jannik Sinner (21) who is enjoying his farthest run in the Grand Slam.

Following them will be first-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (20) playing his first Wimbledon semi-final against Daniil Medvedev (27), the world number three missed out on last year's edition due to the ban on Russian players and will be looking to leave a lasting impression this time round.

