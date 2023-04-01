Tennis Tracker: Djokovic looking for eighth Wimbledon title as he faces rising star Alcaraz

Djokovic is playing his 35th Grand Slam final
Djokovic is playing his 35th Grand Slam final
Reuters
It is the last day of Wimbledon and it has been great! Marketa Vondrousova (24) was crowned champion yesterday after defeating Ons Jabeur (28), and today we will know which man is set to win the London Grand Slam. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:25 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is after his 24th Grand Slam title and eighth Wimbledon, he already has the Australian Open under his belt this year and is looking to add to it as he takes on his 35th Grand Slam final. In front of him will be world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20), the young champion has already won the US Open, and has just come off the semi-finals of the French Open.

Getting knocked out by none other than Djokovic himself, they’ve each won a match against each other and will be trying to break that tie and the platform could not get any more exciting than a Wimbledon final.

Djokovic and Alcaraz's previous meetings
Flashscore

Follow the match with Flashscore.

