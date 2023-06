Tennis Tracker: Djokovic looking to beat Ruud and win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam

Flashscore

Novak Djokovic could today become the first-ever man to win 23 Grand Slams, with only Casper Ruud standing between him and that monumental feat. We'll bring you live updates of the French Open final between the two right here.

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to what could well be one of the biggest days in the history of tennis. If Novak Djokovic (36) beats Casper Ruud (24) to claim his third French Open this afternoon, he'll become the first man in the history of the sport to win 23 Grand Slams.