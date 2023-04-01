Tennis Tracker: Djokovic makes steady start to US Open, Alcaraz looking to do the same

Some big names were knocked out on the first day of the US Open, and the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Jessica Pegula (29) will be out to ensure they don't join them on the second.

10:01 CET - In action at Flushing Meadows today: defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (22), Andy Murray (36), Marketa Vondrousova (24), Jessica Pegula (29) and Aryna Sabalenka (25). It's set to be another busy day.

09:55 CET - We have some reaction for you from some of the contests last night. Elena Rybakina (24) said that she is feeling fully ready after suffering from some fitness and injury issues over the last few weeks, Maria Sakkari (28) is contemplating taking a break from tennis after a tough 2023, while Coco Gauff (19) was far from happy with the officiating during her fiery clash with Laura Siegemund (35).

08:14 CET - One of the standout draws of the first round was the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Milos Raonic (32), but the Canadian wasn't able to cause his opponent the problems that many expected him to, losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to the seventh seed. 

08:06 CET - Coco Gauff (19) also advanced but things weren't so comfortable for her, with the sixth seed having to come from behind to beat Laura Siegemund (35) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

07:59 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made the ideal start to his tournament, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (26).

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of the US Open. First things first, let's catch you up on what happened overnight in New York...

