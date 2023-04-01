Tennis Tracker: Djokovic sees off Alcaraz to reach French Open final, Zverev and Ruud clash is underway

Djokovic looking to make history, but first he needs to get past Alcaraz
Reuters
We are a couple of matches away from having the finalists of the ATP French Open. Both matches take place at the same time and include some interesting storylines, a runner-up last year, the best right now, one of the best in history and another redemption story in the making.

19:27 CET - The other end of the semi-final draw is underway as Alexander Zverev (26) takes on world number four and last year's runner-up Casper Ruud (24).

18:25 CET - Despite valiantly playing on after a medical timeout, Carlos Alcaraz (20) has been defeated by history-chasing Novak Djokovic (36) 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 which sees the Serbian into the French Open final, meaning he is just one win away from becoming the most successful player in Grand Slams ever. 

17:53 CET - The semi-final has turned once more in Novak Djokovic's (36) favour as he wins the third set 6-1 with Carlos Alcaraz (20) suffering in the heat with cramp. Djokovic now leads 2-1 in sets.

17:18 CET - Are we set for a classic in Paris? After losing the first set, Carlos Alcaraz (20) has roared back to win the second 7-5 against Novak Djokovic (36) to level the game as we head into the third set.

16:00 CET - World number three Novak Djokovic (36) takes one step closer to the French Open final as he wins his first semi-final set against Carlos Alcaraz (20) 3-6.

7:54 CET - Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was in good spirits despite her 6-2 7-6(7) semi-final loss to Iga Swiatek (22) at the French Open on Thursday following the best two weeks of her career.

Haddad Maia, who had never advanced past a Grand Slam second round, became the first Brazilian woman in 55 years to reach a major semi-final after beating world number seven Ons Jabeur in the quarter-finals.

After failing to extend her remarkable week to reach the final, Haddad Maia left Roland Garros with a smile.

"Our first goal was to go to the third round," the world number 14 said.

"We worked very hard, and me and my team deserve and need to be very proud of ourselves, because it's not easy to be in this stage.

"I think this match and this week will bring me a lot of things to improve, things that we learn to build our game, our mentality."

Read the full story here.

7:17 CET - Yesterday we saw the WTA semi-finals unfold as current champion Iga Swiatek will be taking on underdog Karolina Muchova. However, today, the spotlight shifts to the men's tournament.

Novak Djokovic is looking to achieve the highest number of Grand Slams and re-claim his spot at the top of the rankings as he sits at number three, he faces a challenging quest in defeating fresh and in great form world number one Carlos Alcaraz before he can start thinking about the final.

The other end of the draw sees last year's runner-up Casper Ruud having another attempt at going all the way to become Roland Garros champion, in front of him in this penultimate round is Alexander Zverev who made it to his second consecutive semi-final, and third overall this year.

