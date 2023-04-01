Tennis Tracker: Djokovic takes first set in tie-break against Ruud in French Open final

Novak Djokovic could today become the first-ever man to win 23 Grand Slams, with only Casper Ruud standing between him and that monumental feat. We'll bring you live updates of the French Open final between the two right here.

17:28 CET - Djokovic found his form at the end of the first set and has maintained the upper hand ever since, winning the second 6-3 in 53 minutes.

16:34 CET - Despite being 4-1 down and looking out of sorts in the final, Novak Djokovic (36) has battled back to take the first set from Casper Ruud (24) 7-6, winning the tie-break 7-1 after one hour and 22 minutes on court.

15:18 CET - After quite a delay surrounding the roof over the court, the French Open men's singles final between Casper Ruud (24) and Novak Djokovic (36) is finally underway.

14:00 CET - The only remaining match of this year's French Open is the men's singles final, and it will begin in around 30 minutes.

13:52 CET - The women's doubles final has just taken place and gone the way of Hsieh Su-wei (37) and Wang Xinyu (21), who have beaten Leylah Fernandez (20) and Taylor Townsend (27) 1-6, 7-6, 6-1.

07:10 CET - Hello and welcome to what could well be one of the biggest days in the history of tennis. If Novak Djokovic (36) beats Casper Ruud (24) to claim his third French Open this afternoon, he'll become the first man in the history of the sport to win 23 Grand Slams.