Tennis Tracker: Djokovic takes on Medvedev in US Open final

And the last day of the US Open is here! It has been a crazy tournament so far, Coco Gauff (19) has just won the women's edition after defeating Aryna Sabalenka (25). We will be bringing you the reaction to that throughout the day as we slowly switch our focus to the men's final. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

6:32 CET - Aryna Sabalenka's (25) bid to bookend her year with a second Grand Slam title fell apart in the US Open final on Saturday but the incoming world number one said she will get both comfort and motivation from her lofty perch atop the world rankings.

Sabalenka will overtake Poland's Iga Swiatek (22) when the new rankings are updated on Monday and the Belarusian admitted her new status will help ease the sting of her US Open final loss to American teenager Coco Gauff (19).

"Yeah, that's why probably, that's why I'm not super depressed right now," Sabalenka said when asked to reflect on becoming world number one for the first time.

6:27 CET - "Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come," posted former US President Barack Obama on social media platform X.

6:22 CET - American tennis crowned a new queen and US Open champion on Saturday as Coco Gauff (19) beat Aryna Sabalenka (25) in the Flushing Meadows final to claim her first Grand Slam and ascend the throne left vacant by Serena Williams.

The first teenager to play in a US Open final since Serena in 2001 there was symmetry to the moment as Gauff rallied to beat the second-seeded Belarusian 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and end a six-year barren stretch for American tennis fans, who were finally able to celebrate a homegrown champion.

"I am so happy I could make this country proud," said Gauff as chants of "USA, USA" rang out behind her.

5:42 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is looking for his 24th Grand Slam title as he takes on Daniil Medvedev (27) in a repeat of the 2021 final where the Russian was victorious.

Their clash follows the conclusion of the women's tournament which saw Coco Gauff earn her first-ever US Open and Grand Slam title as she managed to fight against Australian Open champion and set to be world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.