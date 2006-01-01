Advertisement
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic taking to the court on final day of Davis Cup action

Djokovic is looking to claim his second win of the weekend
Djokovic is looking to claim his second win of the weekendČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Nebojsa Parausic / Flashscore
It's the final day of the current round of Davis Cup matches, and it will see Novak Djokovic (37) take to the court in the second tier while those in the World Group look to secure a quarter-final spot for their nations.

08:32 CET - Before we turn our attention to today's Davis Cup action, we have a few overnight results to bring you from Mexico.

In the Guadalajara semi-finals, Olivia Gadecki (22) beat Camila Osorio (22) 6-2, 6-3 and Magdalena Frech (26) won 7-6, 7-5 against Caroline Garcia (30). 

08:02 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

