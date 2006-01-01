Tennis Tracker: Djokovic, Zverev & Rybakina win as Vondrousova and Rublev dumped out

There weren't too many upsets on day one of Wimbledon but we did see some big names pulling out with both Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka unfortunately withdrawing. All eyes will be on ailing veterans Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray today as well as women's number one Iga Swiatek, who also plays her first match.

18:55 CET - Women’s 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (27) made light work of her first-round opponent Ajla Tomljanovic (31), who looked like she might be a tricky proposition for the Latvian. It didn’t prove to be the case with Ostapenko winning 6-1, 6-2 in a little over an hour.

18:20 CET - Multiple Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (37) has shown he is still ready for the fight despite a pre-tournament injury with a straight-set, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva (27).

Elsewhere, sixth seed and Australian Open finalist Andrey Rublev (26) has been knocked out in four sets 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6(5) by Argentina's Francisco Comesana (23) in a huge upset - his first win on grass, on tour and at a grand slam. Scenes!

17:44 CET - Men's fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) has breezed past Roberto Carballes Baena (31), winning in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2, to advance to the second round.

The matches on the outside courts have resumed with Ben Shelton (21) finally finishing off his first-round clash that was interrupted yesterday evening. Shelton beat Mattia Bellucci (23) 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. It only took 24 hours!

16:25 CET - Men’s seventh seed, and possible dark horse, Hubert Hurkacz (27) has safely made it through to the second round after beating qualifier Radu Albot (34) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The rain is back, suspending play once again, but rounding up a couple of earlier winners on the men’s side: Alexei Popyrin (24), Yshihito Nishioka (28), Jaume Munar (27) and Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) are all through to the second round.

16:05 CET - Next up on Centre Court, second seed Novak Djokovic (37) takes on qualifier Vit Kopriva (27). Djokovic has been struggling with injuries in the lead-up and really hasn't hit his stride this year so all eyes will be on how he performs today. Follow the match here.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev (27) is playing on Court One - follow that match here.

15:45 CET - In the first big tournament shock, sixth seed and defending champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) has been dumped out of Wimbledon in the first round by world number 83 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21) of Sapin.

The Czech, who had withdrawn for a pre-tournament event in Berlin after suffering an injury, lost 6-4, 6-2 in just over an hour on Centre Court. It's heartbreak for last year's surprise winner but for Bouzas Maneiro, it's the win of her life!

15:28 CET - Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25) has got her campaign off to flyer on Court One, destroying Elena Gabriela Ruse (26) 6-3, 6-1.

After Jessica Pegula (30) won her first-round match in 50 minutes, Rybakina took just over an hour to get hers done - strong starts from both stars.

14:44 CET - Covers are off and play is back underway across SW19. There is also play on Centre Court as reigning women's champion Marketa Vondrousova (25) gets her defence underway against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (21). Follow that clash here.

14:17 CET - The interruption continues on the outside courts, but play has begun under the roof on Court One as Elena Rybakina (25) - the 2021 champion - is in action against Elena Gabriela Ruse (26). They are in the first set and you can follow that game here.

13:15 CET - Rain has suspended play on the outside courts at Wimbledon for the time being.

13:00 CET - We have the first result of the day! Women's fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) has breezed into the second round after crushing fellow American Ashlyn Krueger (20) 6-2, 6-0 in just 50 minutes. That was quick.

11:30 CET - Before matches get underway on the outside courts from 12:00 CET, we have some big, if not unsurprising, news from SW19.

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray (37) pulled out of the singles competition in what will be his final Wimbledon, his management team said on Tuesday.

He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie (38).

Murray underwent surgery recently to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's team said.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

09:00 CET - Welcome to our coverage of the action at Wimbledon on Flashscore. It's the second day and that means plenty of seeds will be playing their first-round matches in another packed day of tennis.

On the women's side today, top seed Iga Swiatek (23), fourth seed Elena Rybakina (25)and fifth seed Jessica Pegula (30) will be entering the tournament while over on the men's side, all eyes will be on whether Novak Djokovic (37) and Andy Murray (37) can get through their opening encounters after recently recoving from injuries.

French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Holger Rune (21) are also hitting the grass.

