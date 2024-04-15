Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Thiem knocked out in Munich

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Thiem knocked out in Munich
Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Thiem knocked out in Munich
Draper was in action today
Draper was in action today
Profimedia, Flashscore
The clay court season is fully in motion now, with a whole host of events in Rouen, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Barcelona taking place this week. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the news and results as they come in.

21:49 CET - Our final game of the day in Stuttgart has come to a close with former Grand Slam finallist and world number one Karolina Pliskova (32) has seen off qualifier Polina Kudermetova (20) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in 124 minutes.

20:59 CET - All over in Barcelona for the day where Alexandre Muller (27) has seen off Spanish wildcard Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36) 7-6, 6-0 to advance.

19:48 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has been knocked out in the opening round in Munich after falling to a disappointing 6-4, 6-4 defeat to ATP Tour debutant Alejandro Moro Canas (23). 

Elsewhere, Sloane Stephens (31) is through in Rouen after beating compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, while Arthur Rinderknech (28) and Federico Coria (32) have progressed in Bucharest.

17:08 CET - A couple of results to bring you from Munich, with Jack Draper (22) battling past Vit Kopriva (26) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and Alex Michelsen (19) defeating wildcard Max Hans Rehberg (20) 7-6(2), 6-3

16:21 CET - Meanwhile in Rouen, teenager and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva (16) is through to the next round following a comprehensive win against Argentina's Nadia Podorska (27), winning their match 6-1, 6-3

15:39 CET - Veteran wildcard Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) is having a relatively good clay court season and that has continued this afternoon in Catalunya with a 6-3, 7-6 win over higher ranked Roman Safiullin (26). Over in Bucharest, fifth seed Mariano Navone (23) is into the next round after seeing off Italian Luciano Darderi (22) 6-2, 6-3 in 94 minutes.

13:19 CET - We have play across Europe this afternoon and our first results of the day are already in. Dan Evans (33) has fallen at the first hurdle in Barcelona after being beaten by USA's Brandon Nakashima (22) in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. Also through to the second round is Facundo Diaz Acosta (23)

09:29 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. Monte Carlo may be finished, but the action continues to come thick and fast from around Europe.

It may just be the opening round of events today, but there are still some big names set to take to the court, including Jack Draper (22), Dominic Thiem (30), Sloane Stephens (31), Paula Badosa (26), Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Karolina Pliskova (32).

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz hopeful but still uncertain over Madrid Open recovery
Rafael Nadal confirms comeback at Barcelona Open with Flavio Cobolli up first
Stefanos Tsitsipas admits Rafael Nadal still the ultimate test on clay
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas dismantles Ruud to secure third Monte Carlo title
Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas beats Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time
Svitolina's Ukraine knocked out of BJK Cup, Osaka and Swiatek lead their nations through
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Most Read
How Xabi Alonso and a touch of tiki-taka lifted Leverkusen to brave new heights
Ronnie O'Sullivan calls for World Championship to be moved from Crucible
Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses on pitch with Udinese match suspended
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso honoured to be part of special day for champions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings