Tennis Tracker: Draper and Stephens register wins, Thiem knocked out in Munich

The clay court season is fully in motion now, with a whole host of events in Rouen, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Barcelona taking place this week. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the news and results as they come in.

21:49 CET - Our final game of the day in Stuttgart has come to a close with former Grand Slam finallist and world number one Karolina Pliskova (32) has seen off qualifier Polina Kudermetova (20) 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in 124 minutes.

20:59 CET - All over in Barcelona for the day where Alexandre Muller (27) has seen off Spanish wildcard Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36) 7-6, 6-0 to advance.

19:48 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has been knocked out in the opening round in Munich after falling to a disappointing 6-4, 6-4 defeat to ATP Tour debutant Alejandro Moro Canas (23).

Elsewhere, Sloane Stephens (31) is through in Rouen after beating compatriot Peyton Stearns (22) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, while Arthur Rinderknech (28) and Federico Coria (32) have progressed in Bucharest.

17:08 CET - A couple of results to bring you from Munich, with Jack Draper (22) battling past Vit Kopriva (26) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 and Alex Michelsen (19) defeating wildcard Max Hans Rehberg (20) 7-6(2), 6-3.

16:21 CET - Meanwhile in Rouen, teenager and fifth seed Mirra Andreeva (16) is through to the next round following a comprehensive win against Argentina's Nadia Podorska (27), winning their match 6-1, 6-3.

15:39 CET - Veteran wildcard Roberto Bautista-Agut (36) is having a relatively good clay court season and that has continued this afternoon in Catalunya with a 6-3, 7-6 win over higher ranked Roman Safiullin (26). Over in Bucharest, fifth seed Mariano Navone (23) is into the next round after seeing off Italian Luciano Darderi (22) 6-2, 6-3 in 94 minutes.

13:19 CET - We have play across Europe this afternoon and our first results of the day are already in. Dan Evans (33) has fallen at the first hurdle in Barcelona after being beaten by USA's Brandon Nakashima (22) in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. Also through to the second round is Facundo Diaz Acosta (23)

09:29 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. Monte Carlo may be finished, but the action continues to come thick and fast from around Europe.

It may just be the opening round of events today, but there are still some big names set to take to the court, including Jack Draper (22), Dominic Thiem (30), Sloane Stephens (31), Paula Badosa (26), Barbora Krejcikova (28) and Karolina Pliskova (32).