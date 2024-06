Tennis Tracker: Draper beats Ofner in Stuttgart, Andreescu and Boulter in action later

The tennis calendar never stops, and with just three weeks until Wimbledon, the grass court season gets underway today in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham.

12:50 CET - The first match of the grass court season is complete, with Brit Jack Draper (22) completing a good 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win over Sebastian Ofner (28) in Stuttgart.

09:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, with tournaments in Stuttgart, Hertogenbosch and Nottingham all getting underway.