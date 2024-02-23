Tennis Tracker: Dubai and Doha set for semis after Zverev and Ruud progress in Los Cabos

Tournaments in Dubai, Doha, Rio and Los Cabos have all reached the business end of proceedings, with several of the leading stars on the ATP and WTA tours looking to build momentum ahead of next month’s Sunshine Double.

10:40 CET - Over in Doha, the first semi-final between Alexei Popyrin (24) and second seed Karen Khachanov (27) is due to start at 16:00 CET. That match is then followed by French veteran Gael Monfils (37) taking on Czech sensation Jakub Mensik (18).

10:15 CET - Play gets underway in Dubai later this afternoon at 14:00 CET as Jasmine Paolini (28) takes on Romanian Sorana Cirstea (33). In the second semi-final, heavy favourite and world number one Iga Swiatek (22) comes up against Anna Kalinskaya (25).

Iga Swiatek's imperious recent form Flashscore

08:20 CET - There were also plenty of notable winners in Los Cabos overnight, with Casper Ruud (25) seeing off Nuno Borges (27) 6-3, 6-2, Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) beating Aleksandar Kovacevic (25) 7-6(1), 6-3 and Alexander Zverev (26) easing past Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) 6-3, 6-4

08:10 CET - Before we take a look at some of the standout matches later today, there are some overnight results to bring you from Rio.

There were wins for Thiago Monteiro (29) and Mariano Navone (22), while former world number 17 Cristian Garin (27) suffered a shock 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Brazilian youngster Joao Fonseca (17).

07:55 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore’s live coverage of today’s tennis. With tournaments in Doha, Dubai, Rio and Los Cabos all reaching the business end of proceedings, it promises to be an exciting one!