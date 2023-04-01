Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam triumph

Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam triumph
Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets
Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets
Reuters
The US Open has ended with Novak Djokovic (36) claiming a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, and we'll bring you all of the reaction to his latest triumph right here.

07:49 CET - As you probably already know by now, Novak Djokovic (36) last night claimed his 24th Grand Slam title, extending was already a record-breaking tally in men's tennis. 

Despite that though, he's hungry for more. 

"Occasionally asking myself, why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going? I do have these questions in my head, of course," said Djokovic.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport or I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top."

Read more here 

07:18 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There may not be much in the way of on-court action with the US Open done and dusted, but there will be plenty of reaction to how the final Grand Slam of the year ended... 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
