Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam triumph

The US Open has ended with Novak Djokovic (36) claiming a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title, and we'll bring you all of the reaction to his latest triumph right here.

07:49 CET - As you probably already know by now, Novak Djokovic (36) last night claimed his 24th Grand Slam title, extending was already a record-breaking tally in men's tennis.

Despite that though, he's hungry for more.

"Occasionally asking myself, why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going? I do have these questions in my head, of course," said Djokovic.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport or I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top."

07:18 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There may not be much in the way of on-court action with the US Open done and dusted, but there will be plenty of reaction to how the final Grand Slam of the year ended...