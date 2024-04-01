Tennis Tracker: Eubanks in evening action against Hijikata in Houston

23:50 CET - Some late night tennis for you to enjoy with us here at Flashscore - Chris Eubanks (27) takes to the court at 01:00 CET when he takes on Australian Rinky Hijikata (23).
22:34 CET - Over to Houston where the first game of the day has come to an end and it is Brandon Nakashima (22) celebrating after his opening round 6-1, 6-4 victory against Duje Adjukovic (23).
21:51 CET - Amanda Anisimova (22) has bucked the trend of homegrown talent crashing out in Charleston, as she has upset higher seed Alize Cornet (34) 6-3, 6-0.
21:14 CET - Back to Marrkech, where seventh seed Mariano Navone (23) has advanced after defeating Tunisian wildcard Aziz Dougaz (27) 6-3, 6-2.
20:34 CET - Some home celebration in Estoril after a rain break as Nuno Borges (27) has beaten qualifier Lucas Pouille (30) 0-6, 7-6, 6-3 in a great comeback win where he saved one match point in the second set.
20:07 CET - Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki (33) has made light work of McCartney Kessler (24) in Charleston as the American qualifier only picked up one game in the match with Wozniacki winning 6-0, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in Marrakech, Pavel Kotov (25) has also advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over home qualifier Elliot Benchetrit (25).
18:50 CET - Plenty of tennis to be played tonight and our first result from Charleston where Magda Linette (32) has overcome Croatia's Petra Martic (33) 6-3, 6-4 to advance.
17:20 CET - Dominic Thiem (30) has sealed his spot in the next round in Estoril, battling past a tricky Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4.
15:17 CET - Our first result of the day has come in from Portugal, where Spanish veteran Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) has seen off sixth seed Miomir Kecmanovic (24) in straight sets 6-1, 7-5.
13:15 CET - The first piece of action today comes from Estoril, where the experienced Roberto Bautista-Agut (35) faces Miomir Kecmanovic (24).
Following that match, Dominic Thiem (30) will look to build some much-needed momentum against Maximilian Marterer (28).
10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker!