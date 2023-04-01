Tennis Tracker: Eubanks shocks Tsitsipas, moves to Wimbledon final eight, Jabeur through

There has been drama, comebacks, underdogs and a great deal of rain in this year's Wimbledon and it's only getting more interesting as quarter-finals are up for grabs now! Less matches but higher stakes today, all here on our very own Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

18:32 CET - Back to normality on court after Eubanks' win as Ons Jabeur (28) continues her good progress with a straight set 6-0, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova (33).

17:35 CET - A rather unexpected result just came through! American Christopher Eubanks (27) defeated world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in an animated clash 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 lasting just over three hours.

17:31 CET - Aryna Sabalenka (24) cruised past Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) to comfortably reach the Wimbledon final eight. The Belarussian was victorious in a couple of straight sets 6-4, 6-0.

17:02 CET - After an over three-hour contest Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (36) prevailed against resilient Hubert Hurkacz (26) 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4. Setting up a quarter-final clash against Andrey Rublev (25).

15:51 CET - Another retiree at Wimbledon as Czech Jiri Lehecka (21) has had to abandon his game against Daniil Medvedev (27) after two sets due to injury. The Russian third seed was 6-4, 6-2 up before Lehecka pulled the plug.

15:13 CET - Last year's Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina (24) progressed through to the quarter-finals as her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) retired due to a back injury. The world number three was up 4-1 in the first set before the match ended.

14:12 CET - Despite losing the first set to Mirra Andreeva (16), American Madison Keys (28) has won their encounter in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 in a little over two hours to set up a last eight tie with Aryna Sabalenka (25) or Ekaterina Alexandrova (28).

13:33 CET - We are into a decider between Keys and Andreeva after the American won the second-set tie-break 7-4.

12:15 CET - Play is underway at Wimbledon as the second week gets going with the clash between Madison Keys (28) and Mirra Andreeva (16).

5:30 CET - Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up the day as he takes on Christopher Eubanks, followed by world number three Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka clash.

Current Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is set to finish his suspended match against Hubert Hurkacz today as he is up two sets on the Pole. Holger Rune faces underdog Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian defeated Frances Tiafoe to reach this stage.

Last but not least is one of the most exciting contests of the day in world number one Carlos Alcaraz who takes on 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old prodigy Mirra Andreeva continues her fairytale as she takes on American Madison Keys. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia's good form persists, she faces title holder Elena Rybakina in this round.

The other half of the day sees Aryna Sabalenka take on Ekaterina Alexandrova, the world number two eyes yet another Grand Slam after winning the Australian Open earlier in the year. Finally, Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur eyes her first prestigious tournament title as she clashes with Petra Kvitova.