Tennis Tracker: Fernandez and Baez in action after Sinner seals Cincinnati title

With less than a week until the start of the US Open, it's the final chance for players to gain valuable momentum at tune-up tournaments in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there is a notable result to bring you from overnight, with men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) capturing the Cincinnati title after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26).

Read more about Sinner's win here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!