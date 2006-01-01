Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Tennis Tracker: Fernandez and Baez in action after Sinner seals Cincinnati title

Tennis Tracker: Fernandez and Baez in action after Sinner seals Cincinnati title

Fernandez takes to the court in Cleveland today
Fernandez takes to the court in Cleveland todayAFP / Flashscore
With less than a week until the start of the US Open, it's the final chance for players to gain valuable momentum at tune-up tournaments in Monterrey, Cleveland and Winston-Salem.

09:48 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there is a notable result to bring you from overnight, with men's world number one Jannik Sinner (23) capturing the Cincinnati title after an impressive 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over home favourite Frances Tiafoe (26).

Read more about Sinner's win here.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

Tennis
Tennis
World number one Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win ATP Cincinnati Open
Aryna Sabalenka overpowers American Jessica Pegula to win Cincinnati Open
Updated
Jannik Sinner edges past Alexander Zverev to meet Tiafoe in Cincinnati Open final
Sabalenka sweeps aside Swiatek to reach Cincinnati final where Pegula awaits
Novak Djokovic blasts 'embarrassing' lack of video replays in tennis
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek stage Cincinnati fightbacks as Alex Zverev escapes
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss
Winners and Losers: Highlights from opening weekends across Europe

