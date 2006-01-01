Tennis Tracker: Fernandez into Eastbourne decider, players learn their Wimbledon draws

Fritz is on course to claim another title in Eastbourne

It's one of the biggest days of the summer in the world of tennis with the Wimbledon draw taking place, and after that, the semi-finals of three warm-up tournaments will be contested.

14:17 CET - We have our first finalist of the day! Leylah Fernandez (21) has booked her spot in the Eastbourne final after beating fourth seed Madison Keys (29) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Fernandez will face the winner of Jasmine Paolini (28) and Daria Kasatkina (27) in the decider.

13:34 CET - With that draw done and dusted, we can now turn our attention to today's action, with semi-finals taking place in England, Spain and Germany. Check out the full schedule for each of the tournaments below.

11:43 CET - The main headlines from the men's draw are that Novak Djokovic (37) is on the opposite half of the draw to Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (21), and that Sinner could face compatriot and former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (28) in the second round.

11:25 CET - The Wimbledon women's draw has just been completed and it's produced some big clashes, including:

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jelena Ostapenko

Sloane Stephens vs Victoria Azarenka

Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Swiatek (23) and Elena Rybakina (25) are projected to meet in the semi-finals, as are Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Coco Gauff (20).

10:23 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

First up on the agenda is the smaller matter of the Wimbledon draw, which will take place in just over 30 minutes.