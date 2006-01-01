Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz in semi-final action

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz in semi-final action

Tennis Tracker: Fernandez & Kasatkina into Eastbourne decider, Fritz in semi-final action

Fritz is on course to claim another title in Eastbourne
Fritz is on course to claim another title in EastbourneAFP, Flashscore
It's one of the biggest days of the summer in the world of tennis with the Wimbledon draw taking place, and after that, the semi-finals of three warm-up tournaments will be contested.

19:36 CET - Sebastian Ofner (28) will face Tabilo in the final in Mallorca after beating Paul Jubb (24) 6-4, 7-5. It's the first ATP final of his career. 

19:25 CET - Max Purcell (26) has won the first men's semi-final in Eastbourne 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 against Billy Harris (29).

18:42 CET - Donna Vekic (28) has joined Shnaider in the Bad Homburg final with a 6-0, 7-6 win over Viktoriya Tomova (29).

17:45 CET - In Mallorca, veteran Gael Monfils (37) has been beaten 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 by world number 24 Alejandro Tabilo (27) in the first semi-final, while Daria Kasatkina (27) has beaten French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini (28) in Eastbourne. 

16:31 CET - Diana Shnaider (20) is preparing for her first Wimbledon in style with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 victory over third seed Emma Navarro (23) in Bad Homburg to reach tomorrow's final.

14:17 CET - We have our first finalist of the day! Leylah Fernandez (21) has booked her spot in the Eastbourne final after beating fourth seed Madison Keys (29) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Fernandez will face the winner of Jasmine Paolini (28) and Daria Kasatkina (27) in the decider.

13:34 CET - With that draw done and dusted, we can now turn our attention to today's action, with semi-finals taking place in England, Spain and Germany. Check out the full schedule for each of the tournaments below.

ATP Eastbourne

WTA Eastbourne 

WTA Bad Homburg

ATP Mallorca

11:43 CET - The main headlines from the men's draw are that Novak Djokovic (37) is on the opposite half of the draw to Jannik Sinner (22) and Carlos Alcaraz (21), and that Sinner could face compatriot and former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini (28) in the second round. 

11:25 CET - The Wimbledon women's draw has just been completed and it's produced some big clashes, including: 

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Jelena Ostapenko

Sloane Stephens vs Victoria Azarenka

Paula Badosa vs Karolina Muchova

Emma Raducanu vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Swiatek (23) and Elena Rybakina (25) are projected to meet in the semi-finals, as are Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Coco Gauff (20). 

10:23 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

First up on the agenda is the smaller matter of the Wimbledon draw, which will take place in just over 30 minutes. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Tennis
Shnaider knocks out Navarro in Bad Homburg semis, facing Vekic in final
Daria Kasatkina to face Leylah Fernandez in Eastbourne WTA final
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
Murray named in Wimbledon singles draw despite recent spinal surgery
Best of the rest: Hurkacz and Paul among men's dark horses for Wimbledon
Swiatek to face Kenin in tough Wimbledon opener, Alcaraz drawn against qualifier Lajal
Updated
Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for grass breakthrough at Wimbledon
Former champions Rybakina and Vondrousova eye Wimbledon repeats but injuries a concern
Wimbledon the final frontier for clay-court queen Swiatek to conquer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Calafiori courting interest, Joselu makes move to Qatar
Novak Djokovic to play at Wimbledon despite ongoing fitness concerns
EURO 2024 Tracker: Last 16 ties loom as teams prepare for knockout stages
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings