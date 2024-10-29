Tennis Tracker: Fils and Musetti in early action in Paris, Shnaider through in Hong Kong

Several of the world's biggest names take to the court at the Paris Masters today, including world number two Carlos Alcaraz (21), Aussie Alex de Minaur (25) and sixth seed Andrey Rublev (27).

10:28 CET - Top seed Diana Shnaider (20) is safely through in Hong Kong after a relatively routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Kyoka Okamura (29) saw the Russian secure her 50th victory of an impressive breakthrough season.

Joining Shnaider in the next round are Katie Boulter (28), Cristina Bucsa (26) and Suzan Lamens (25), who all claimed straight-set victories this morning.

10:13 CET - There was a notable result overnight in Merida, with third seed Ajla Tomljanovic (31) battling through a tough opening set to get the better of Elizabeth Mandlik (23) 7-6(9), 6-1.

09:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis on what promises to be a thrilling day of action!

It's the second day at the prestigious ATP 1000 event in Paris and there are plenty of stars getting their tournament underway, including Carlos Alcaraz (21), Casper Ruud (25) and Andrey Rublev (27).

Elsewhere, WTA events in Hong Kong, Jiujiang and Merida continue in the early rounds, with Diana Shnaider (20), Leylah Fernandez (22) and Sofia Kenin (25) all taking to the court.