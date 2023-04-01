Tennis Tracker: Finland and Australia to battle it out for place in Davis Cup final

Tennis Tracker: Finland and Australia to battle it out for place in Davis Cup final
It is the semi-final stage of the Davis Cup Finals, with underdogs Finland set to go head-to-head with Australia today for a place in the final. The Tennis Tracker will keep you up to date with all the results and scores between the two teams throughout the day.

07:42 CET - We are now at the business end of the Davis Cup Finals, with Finland and Australia ready to duke it out in the first of the two semi-finals. Alex De Minaur (24) will lead the way for the Aussies, while the Finnish will be hoping that their star man Emil Ruusuvuori (24) is fit to play after not taking part in their last eight tie against Canada.

Tennis Tracker
