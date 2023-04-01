Tennis Tracker: First day of tournaments in Washington, Prague and Kitzbuhel

Tennis Tracker: First day of tournaments in Washington, Prague and Kitzbuhel
The start of a new week brings the start of a number of tennis tournaments, including the Washington Open, in which some of the best men's and women's players in the world will be competing.

07:48 CET - Overnight, world number nine Taylor Fritz (25) shrugged off a second-set wobble to claim the sixth title of his career with victory over Alexsandar Vukic in the Atlanta Open final.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There's plenty of action from all around the world on the agenda, and we'll keep you up to date with all of it. 

