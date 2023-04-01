Tennis Tracker: Flashscore at Hurlingham for Ruud vs Popyrin, Keys takes Eastbourne title

Ruud has yet to play on grass this year

We'll be at Hurlingham today to bring you live coverage of the match between Casper Ruud and Dominic Thiem, and we'll also keep you up to date with what's happening in the finals being played in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg.

16:28 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - Ruud is serving better in the second set, coming to the net more often and leading 3-2.

16:10 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - The first set here has gone the way of Popyrin, who broke serve twice to take it 6-2 in 30 minutes.

15:56 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - Just as we say that, Popyrin gets the first break of the match, winning the game 40-0 to take control of the set.

15:52 CET - LIVE FROM HURINGHAM - There have been a few rallies, but both players have held their serves somewhat comfortably thus far. 2-2.

15:41 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - We're underway here, with Ruud serving first.

15:25 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - We're seated and ready to go here. Ruud and Popyrin are coming on to court now.

15:20 CET - Madison Keys (28) has won the title in Eastbourne after seeing off Daria Kasatkina (26) 6-2, 7-6 with the second set tie-break finishing after a mammoth 28 points.

14:57 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - The match, taking place on the court below, will be Ruud's first of the year on grass. It's a surface that the French Open finalist has struggled on in the past.

14:50 CET - LIVE FROM HURLINGHAM - We've just arrived here at Hurlingham, where there has been a change to the schedule. Dominic Thiem (29) has pulled out, with Casper Ruud (24) now playing Alexei Popyrin (23) instead.

13:21 CET - Second seed Tommy Paul (26) has also advanced into the men's final at Eastbourne thanks to a straight-set 6-4, 6-3 win over Gregoire Barrere (29). The final between Paul and Francisco Cerundolo will be played later today.

12:20 CET - Held over from last night due to rain in Eastbourne, fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (24) has won the one game he needed to advance into the final with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Mackenzie McDonald (28).

11:46 CET - Veteran Feliciano Lopez watched the rise to greatness of fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal (37) at close quarters, and thinks Carlos Alcaraz (20) has what it takes to fill the void that the 22-time Grand Slam champion will leave.

"It's not only his tennis and his physical strength, but he's brave enough to challenge the best players in the game at such a young age," he said.

10:45 CET - The match between Ruud and Thiem at Hurlingham will begin at 15:30 CET, but there's plenty of action before that too.

Madison Keys (28) and Daria Kasatkina (26) will contest the Eastbourne women's final at noon, and Lucia Bronzetti (24) will battle it out with Katerina Siniakova (27) at Bad Homburg around 90 minutes later.

On the men's side, the Mallorca final between Adrian Mannarino (35) and Christopher Eubanks (27) will start at 18:00 CET, while the Eastbourne final will take place in the late afternoon after the semi-finals finish, which weren't able to be completed yesterday due to rain.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. We'll be at Hurlingham providing live coverage of the match between Casper Ruud (24) and Dominic Thiem (29), and will bring you everything that happens in the final being played in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg.