Tennis Tracker: Frances Tiafoe and Veronika Kudermetova target grass court titles

Tiafoe is eyeing his first grass court title
Tiafoe is eyeing his first grass court title
It’s finals day at a number of events on the ATP and WTA Tours, with Frances Tiafoe and Veronika Kudermetova just two players targeting success at the start of the grass court swing. The Tennis Tracker will have all the scores and highlights for you from these matches.

7:35 CET - Good morning all, and welcome to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday. We will have results, highlights and reaction for you from four finals from across the tennis world, while also keeping an eye on Andy Murray in the final of yet another Challenger event.

At 12:00 CET, Veronika Kudermetova (26) takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in Hertogenbosch in an all-Russian final. The men follow at 14:30 CET in the Netherlands, with Jordan Thompson (29) facing Tallon Griekspoor (26).

Over in Nottingham at 13:30 CETKatie Boulter (26) and Jodie Burrage (24) go head-to-head in the first all-British WTA final since 1977.

And last but not least, Jan-Lennard Struff (33) and Frances Tiafoe (25) will battle it out for the Stuttgart crown at 15:30 CET.

What a day! 

