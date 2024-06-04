Tennis Tracker: French Open quarters beginning with four mouthwatering match-ups

The French Open quarter-finals are here and boy are they starting in style, with each match containing two of the world's 10 best players on both sides of the draw.

08:52 CET - For tennis fans, days really don't get much better than this, with eight of the very best players in the world taking to court in the first French Open quarter-finals of the year.

Here's what today's order of play looks like:

Coco Gauff vs Ons Jabeur - 11:00 CET

Iga Swiatek vs Marketa Vondrousova - 12:30 CET

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jannik Sinner - 14:00 CET

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Carlos Alcaraz - 20:15 CET

08:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!