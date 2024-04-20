Tennis Tracker: Fritz and Ruud make respective finals as Vondrousova battles Kostyuk

It's semi-final day at tournaments in Barcelona, Munich, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Rouen as several of the world's best players battle it out for a spot in tomorrow's finals.

17:00 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) is into the Stuttgart final and she has done it the hard way by beating world number Iga Swiatek (22) in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and will now face Marta Kostyuk (21) or Marketa Vondrousova (24) on Sunday - follow that game later here.

16:48 CET - What a day Mariano Navone (23) is having in Bucharest. The Argentinian fifth seed has added to his earlier victory by seeing off Gregoire Barrere (30) in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to make it into the showpiece on Sunday.

16:34 CET - Some home heartbreak in Rouen as Caroline Garcia (30) has been knocked out at the semi-final stage by sixth seed Sloane Stephens (31) 6-3, 6-3 to see the American into tomorrow's final.

16:13 CET - What a performance from home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff (33) in Munich! He has blown past second seed Holger Rune (20) 6-2, 6-0 to book his place in Sunday's final.

15:51 CET - Casper Ruud (25) is into his second consecutive clay-court final after he battled past 13th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) 7-6(6), 6-4 in Barcelona. He could face a repeat of the Monte Carlo final in the form of Stefanos Tsitsipas (25), who takes on surprise semi-finalist Dusan Lajovic (26) later this afternoon.

15:00 CET - Munich's first semi-final has gone the way of the higher seed with Taylor Fritz (26) beating Cristian Garin (27) 6-3, 6-4 to make his way into Sunday's showpiece.

14:37 CET - We have our first finalist of the weekend! In Bucharest, fourth seed Marton Fucsovics (32) is through in 85 minutes after a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alejandro Tabilo (26).

12:41 CET - After the rain in Bucharest yesterday, top seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) and Mariano Navone (23) had to come back this morning to finish off their last eight clash. In the all-Argentinian clash, it was Navone who prevailed in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to knock out the top seed.

He will be back later today to take on Gregoire Barrere (30) for a spot in Sunday's final.

12:24 CET - After their quarter-final match was disrupted last night, Jan-Lennard Struff (33) has sealed his place in the last four with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime (23).

09:20 CET - Ahead of the big match between Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) in Stuttgart later this afternoon, here's a closer look at the recent meetings between the pair. The Kazakhstani world number four leads the overall head-to-head record 4-3.

Recent H2Hs Flashscore

08:50 CET - We've got a blockbuster day of action across Europe, with Iga Swiatek (22) taking on Elena Rybakina (24) in a mouthwatering semi-final clash you won't want to miss.

You can follow that match from 14:00 CET here.

Elsewhere, Casper Ruud (25), Holger Rune (20), Marketa Vondrousova (24) Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) are all in action.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!