Tennis Tracker: Fritz beats Zverev to make ATP final, Paolini wins at BJK Cup

We've reached the semi-final stage at the ATP Finals in Turin as several of the world's biggest names look to secure a spot in tomorrow's final. Meanwhile, the Billie Jean King Cup continues in Malaga, with Elena Rybakina (25) taking to the court on a blockbuster day.

17:05 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has made his maiden ATP Finals final after coming out on top of a thrilling encounter against world number two Alexander Zverev (27) for the fourth consecutive time!

It was a battle until the end and despite both players having break point chances, it was a tiebreak that decided the outcome and Fritz upped his game at the vital moment. The American won 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) to book his place in tomorrow's final.

15:53 CET - A response of a champion? Alexander Zverev (27) has taken the second set 6-3 to level the semi-final against Taylor Frtiz (27) and set up a deciding set!

Follow the deciding set with Flashscore here.

15:18 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has come flying out the blocks against Alexander Zverev (27) in Turin, taking the opening set 6-3 in just 28 minutes.

14:50 CET - Italy have drawn level in their quarter-final clash against Japan at the Billie Jean King Cup after world number four Jasmine Paolini (28) eased past Moyuka Uchijima (23) in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

13:59 CET - Elena Rybakina (25) was in devastating form at the Billie Jean King Cup this afternoon, sweeping aside Sohyun Park (22) 6-2, 6-2 to give Kazakhstan the victory over South Korea.

13:25 CET - We're just over an hour away from the first semi-final of the day in Turin as second seed Alexander Zverev (27) takes on Taylor Fritz (27).

The pair have met 11 times before with Fritz edging the head-to-head record 6-5, including their last three meetings.

Recent meetings Flashscore

13:02 CET - There's been plenty of action at the Billie Jean King Cup this morning, with Ena Shibahara (26) recovering from a set down to beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to give Japan the lead in their quarter-final tie against Italy.

Follow all the other action here.

09:18 CET - It's semi-final day at the prestigious ATP Finals in Turin, with Alexander Zverev (27) taking on Taylor Fritz (27) first up at 14:30 CET before top seed Jannik Sinner (23) faces off against Casper Ruud (25) later this evening at 20:30 CET.

08:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!