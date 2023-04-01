Tennis Tracker: Fritz falls in Tokyo, Tsitsipas the only top seed remaining

Tsitsipas is in action in Antwerp

A week of upsets has left only one top seed, Stefanos Tsitisipas (25), alive in the four tournaments taking place, giving him a huge opportunity to secure a title and take a step closer to the upcoming ATP Finals.

15:15 CET - Tennis icon Boris Becker (55) is returning to tennis to coach Danish talent Holger Rune (20).

14:27 CET - The women's tennis tour will inevitably go to Saudi Arabia, American great Billie Jean King (79) said as she urged the WTA to push for social change if they decide to stage a tournament in the Middle Eastern nation.

14:15 CET - Clara Burel (22) has advanced to the quarter-finals in Monastir after beating Erika Andreeva (19) 6-0, 5-7, 7-6(2).

13:25 CET - Top seed Taylor Fritz (25) has been sensationally knocked out in Tokyo, after flying through the first set, by world number 215 Shintaro Mochizuki (20).

The match finished 0-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) to the young Japanese player.

10:06 CET - The first two matches of the day in Tokyo have been good ones for Australians with Alexei Popyrin (24) winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 against Cristian Garin (27) and Alex De Minaur (24) beating Diego Schwartzman (31) 6-0, 7-5.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. It's been a week of upsets thus far with shock results aplenty - will that trend continue today?