Tennis Tracker: Fritz fights back to down De Minaur at ATP Finals, Sinner facing Medvedev

Fritz made it two wins from three

It's the final day of Group A matches at the ATP Finals, with Taylor Fritz (27) facing Alex De Minaur (25) before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28).

16:27 CET - Taylor Fritz (27) has fought back from a set down to beat Alex De Minaur (25) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 in Turin. The American is now on the verge of making the semi-finals of the ATP Finals as a result.

15:55 CET - In the second singles rubber of the BJK Cup, Japan's Ena Shibahara (26) beat Romania's Jaqueline Cristian (26) 6-4, 7-6 to make it 1-1 in the tie.

14:18 CET - The first ATP Finals clash of the day is now underway, follow it here.

13:53 CET - The first match of this year's Billie Jean King Cup has been won by Ana Bogdan (31), who has beaten Nao Hibino (29) 6-2, 6-4 to give Romania the lead against Japan.

11:33 CET - On the women's side of the sport today, we have the opening matches of the Billie Jean King Cup, the WTA equivalent to the Davis Cup.

The opening tie will see Japan face Romania, with Nao Hibino (29) going up against Ana Bogdan (31) imminently and Jaqueline Cristian (26) taking on Ena Shibahara (26) after that.

10:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

All eyes remain on Turin, where the final two Group A matches at the ATP Finals are taking place over the course of the day.

Taylor Fritz (27) will face Alex De Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28) this evening.