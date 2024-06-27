Tennis Tracker: Fritz in action in Eastbourne, Keys and Kasatkina facing tough tests

Tennis Tracker: Fritz in action in Eastbourne, Keys and Kasatkina facing tough tests

Updated
Fritz is aiming for the title in Eastbourne
Fritz is aiming for the title in Eastbourne
All eyes will be on Eastbourne today where Taylor Fritz will take to the court on the men's side and some heavyweight clashes will take place on the women's side. What's more, there's plenty of action also taking place in Mallorca and Bad Homburg.

11:40 CET - The action is getting underway across Europe with players either on court or about to begin in Eastbourne, Mallorca and Bad Homburg. 

Check out the full schedules for each of the tournaments below.

ATP Eastbourne

WTA Eastbourne 

WTA Bad Homburg

ATP Mallorca

10:40 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!

