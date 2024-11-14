Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Fritz looking to beat De Minaur and secure semi-final spot at ATP Finals

Tennis Tracker: Fritz looking to beat De Minaur and secure semi-final spot at ATP Finals

Flashscore
Fritz is one win away from the semis
Fritz is one win away from the semisBest Images / Alamy / Alamy / Profimedia / Flashscore
It's the final day of Group A matches at the ATP Finals, with Taylor Fritz (27) facing Alex De Minaur (25) before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28).

11:33 CET - On the women's side of the sport today, we have the opening matches of the Billie Jean Cup, the WTA equivalent to the Davis Cup. 

The opening tie will see Japan face Romania, with Nao Hibino (29) going up against Ana Bogdan (31) imminently and Jaqueline Cristian (26) taking on Ena Shibahara (26) after that. 

10:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

All eyes remain on Turin, where the final two Group A matches at the ATP Finals are taking place over the course of the day.

Taylor Fritz (27) will face Alex De Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28) this evening

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerDaniil MedvedevJannik SinnerTaylor FritzAlex De Minaur
Related Articles
Top tennis players complain about 'challenging' quality of ATP balls
Jannik Sinner battles past Taylor Fritz to claim second win in Turin at ATP Finals
Medvedev bounces back at ATP Finals with straight-set win over De Minaur
Show more
Tennis
Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan falls short in his tennis doubles debut
Ruud misses early last four chance as Zverev cruises to second win at ATP Finals
Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Andrey Rublev to stay in contention at ATP Finals in Turin
Updated
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert
Tennis Tracker: Zverev beats Ruud at ATP Finals after Alcaraz downs Rublev
Daniil Medvedev calls for overhaul of ATP calendar with greater focus on big events
Coach Ferrero admits Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match at ATP Finals
Iga Swiatek and Poland targeting 'revenge' against Spain in BJK Cup
Most Read
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'
Iga Swiatek's opening match at Billie Jean King Cup postponed due to weather alert

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings