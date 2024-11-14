Tennis Tracker: Fritz looking to beat De Minaur and secure semi-final spot at ATP Finals

Fritz is one win away from the semis

It's the final day of Group A matches at the ATP Finals, with Taylor Fritz (27) facing Alex De Minaur (25) before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28).

11:33 CET - On the women's side of the sport today, we have the opening matches of the Billie Jean Cup, the WTA equivalent to the Davis Cup.

The opening tie will see Japan face Romania, with Nao Hibino (29) going up against Ana Bogdan (31) imminently and Jaqueline Cristian (26) taking on Ena Shibahara (26) after that.

10:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

All eyes remain on Turin, where the final two Group A matches at the ATP Finals are taking place over the course of the day.

Taylor Fritz (27) will face Alex De Minaur (25) at 14:00 CET before Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28) this evening.