Tennis Tracker: Fritz up against Dimitrov, Swiatek in quarter-final action later

It promises to be another jam-packed day at the Italian Open, with all eight of the men's last-16 matches taking place as well as the first two women's quarter-finals involving Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20).
10:55 CET - Today's action starts in 15 minutes, with Taylor Fritz (26) up against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Alejandro Tabilo (26).
09:45 CET - There's one result to bring you up to date with that finished late last night, and that's a thrilling three-set victory for second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) who saved three match points to battle past Elina Svitolina (29) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7).
09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as the Italian Open approaches the business end of proceedings!