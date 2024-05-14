Tennis Tracker: Fritz up against Dimitrov, Swiatek in quarter-final action later

It promises to be another jam-packed day at the Italian Open, with all eight of the men's last-16 matches taking place as well as the first two women's quarter-finals involving Iga Swiatek (22) and Coco Gauff (20).

10:55 CET - Today's action starts in 15 minutes, with Taylor Fritz (26) up against Grigor Dimitrov (32) and Karen Khachanov (27) taking on Novak Djokovic's conqueror, Alejandro Tabilo (26).

Follow all the action here.

09:45 CET - There's one result to bring you up to date with that finished late last night, and that's a thrilling three-set victory for second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) who saved three match points to battle past Elina Svitolina (29) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7).

09:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker as the Italian Open approaches the business end of proceedings!