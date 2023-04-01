Tennis Tracker: Fritz victorious in Tokyo, Haddad Maia in action in Nanchang

Top seeds are looking for third round spots all over the globe, we will be updating you on the action from Belgium, Sweden, Japan, Tunisia, and China. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:32 CET -

8:57 CET - Taylor Fritz (25) is into the third round in Tokyo after winning against Cameron Norrie (28) 6-4, 6-3.

Fritz vs Norrie highlights Flashscore

Fritz interview Flashscore

8:42 CET - Alexei Popyrin (24) pulled off an upset against Karen Khachanov (27) as the Australian moved to the next round after a 6-4, 6-2 win.

7:17 CET - Alex de Minaur (24) progressed in Tokyo after an animated match saw him win against Jack Draper (21) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6.

De Minaur - Draper highlights Flashscore

De Minaur post-match interview Flashscore

5:41 CET - Starting with Tokyo where Casper Ruud clashes with Yosuke Watanuki, Taylor Fritz with Cameron Norrie and Frances Tiafoe takes on Aslan Karatsev.

Stan Wawrinka takes to court in Stockholm ahead of Borna Gojo, Dan Evans faces Filip Misolic and Sebastian Baez begins the day in Sweden against JJ Wolf.

In terms of WTA action, Monastir sees Jasmine Paolini clash with Alize Cornet as well as Lesia Tsurenko against Chloe Paquet.

Meanwhile, in Nanchang, Beatriz Haddad Maia is up against Nao Hibino and Magda Linette plays Valeria Savinykh.