Tennis Tracker: Garcia and Gauff through in Beijing, Sakkari and Sabalenka in action

The WTA 500 event in Beijing rolls on, with Caroline Garcia (29), Maria Sakkari (28), Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) all in action. Over in Shanghai, the men are taking part in the first round of the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.

10:40 CET - Over in Shanghai, Arthur Fils (19) and Lorenzo Sonego (28) won their matches to reach the second round.

10:37 CET - Coco Gauff's (19) phenomenal run continues with a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory against Veronika Kudermetova (26).

Gauff vs Kudermetova highlights Flashscore

Gauff interview Flashscore

08:10 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) is through to the quarter-finals of Beijing after a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina (26).

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this morning. At the moment in Beijing, Caroline Garcia (29) is a set and a break up against Anhelina Kalinina (26). Follow the match with us at Flashscore.