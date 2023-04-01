Tennis Tracker: Garcia and Gauff through in Beijing, Sakkari and Sabalenka in action

Sabalenka takes to the court in Beijing today
Sabalenka takes to the court in Beijing today
Reuters
The WTA 500 event in Beijing rolls on, with Caroline Garcia (29), Maria Sakkari (28), Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) all in action. Over in Shanghai, the men are taking part in the first round of the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.

10:40 CET - Over in Shanghai, Arthur Fils (19) and Lorenzo Sonego (28) won their matches to reach the second round.

10:37 CET - Coco Gauff's (19) phenomenal run continues with a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory against Veronika Kudermetova (26).

Gauff vs Kudermetova highlights
Flashscore
Gauff interview
Flashscore

08:10 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) is through to the quarter-finals of Beijing after a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina (26).

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this morning. At the moment in Beijing, Caroline Garcia (29) is a set and a break up against Anhelina Kalinina (26). Follow the match with us at Flashscore.

Tennis
Jannik Sinner finally subdues Daniil Medvedev to claim Beijing crown
Australia's Marc Polmans apologises for hitting ball into umpire's face
Sinner powers past Alcaraz to book Beijing final with Medvedev, Sabalenka & Swiatek win
Swiatek on board with reintroduction of performance byes but not everyone is pleased
Australian Open adds extra day to minimise late finishes, switching to a Sunday start
Medvedev books China Open semi-final with familiar foe Zverev, Swiatek soars
