Tennis Tracker: Garcia knocked out of Cleveland, Korda into Winston-Salem semis

Garcia was the favourite in Cleveland before being dumped out

We're at the business end of the final tournaments to be played before the US Open, with semi-final spots on the line in Winston-Salem and Cleveland - we'll keep you up to date with all the action here.

00:15 CET - Our moment of the day comes from the upset of the day.

Although Caroline Garcia (29) was beaten by Lin Zhu (29) in Cleveland, she pulled out some good shots to win this rally.

23:18 CET - Top seed Caroline Garcia (29) has been dumped out of Cleveland at the quarter-final stage by Lin Zhu (29).

The match ended 6-4, 6-1 to Zhu, who will face Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in the final four.

23:15 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has beaten Xinyu Wang (21) 5-7, 6-0, 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals in Cleveland.

22:50 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) is through to the semi-finals in Winston-Salem after defeating veteran Richard Gasquet (37) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(7).

21:25 CET - Much like yesterday, poor weather has suspended play in Cleveland with the quarter-finals underway.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) is taking on Xinyu Wang (21) while top seed Caroline Garcia (29) is playing Lin Zhu (29)

19:49 CET - Sloane Stephens (30) has beaten Mirra Andreeva (16) 6-3, 6-3 in their interrupted match which started yesterday to complete the quarter-final draw in Cleveland.

Stephens will next face Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) later tonight.

19:22 CET - The US Open draw has been released and there are some pretty tasty matchups expected!

You can read all about the top seeds' potential pathways here.

You can view the full men's draw here and the women's here.

14:36 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) isn't just an incredible player, he's also not bad at impressions, either!

10:50 CET - John McEnroe feels that there are only four men that are in with a realistic chance of winning the upcoming US Open.

Read his thoughts here

08:58 CET - Former American number John Isner (38) will call it a career after the upcoming US Open, the ATP Tour's all-time ace leader announced on Wednesday.

Read the full story here

07:46 CET - Here are our FlashMoments from yesterday's action courtesy of Sebastian Korda (23) and Sorribes Tormo.

The ATP FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

The WTA FlashMoment of the day Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis. First things first, we have an overnight result to bring you, with third seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) losing 6-4, 6-1 to world number 95 Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) in Cleveland.

