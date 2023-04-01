Tennis Tracker: Garcia reaches Guadalajara semi-finals, Shelton takes on Fils in Laver Cup

The Guadalajara Open is reaching its penultimate round as we are beginning to complete the final four names of the tournament. Much action is happening all over China as well while Laver Cup fixtures come in the evening, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:44 CET - Briton Andy Murray (36) said he hopes to play in his fifth and likely final Olympic Games in Paris next year, after the two-time gold medallist endured disappointment in Tokyo due to injury.

The Scot claimed his first gold at the London Games in 2012 and backed it up with another at Rio 2016, but he pulled out of the singles competition in Tokyo two years ago with a thigh strain.

Murray continued to compete in the doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury in Japan, where the pair reached the quarter-finals.

"I'd love to play another Olympics. I've had thrilling experiences throughout my career at the Olympics. I've loved every single one I've been involved in," Murray said at the Zhuhai Championships.

8:41 CET - Australian Jordan Thompson (29) reached the Chengdu Open quarter-finals after defeating Dusan Lajovic (33) 6-1, 7-6.

7:01 CET - Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin (24) reached back-to-back semi-finals for the first time since 2019 as the American downed unseeded Canadian Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-1 in the Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

"I'm very happy, very proud of myself," said Kenin, who is bidding to make her first WTA 1000 final. "Obviously it means a lot to me. I've been putting in some hard work and it's paying off, so I'm super proud.

"Of course, confidence with the matches I'm playing, wins in a row. Confidence definitely is the key for me."

6:53 CET - Maria Sakkari defeated Emiliana Arango 6-3, 6-4, setting up a semi-final clash with Caroline Garcia.

5:44 CET - Caroline Garcia was victorious overnight as she got past Victoria Azarenka to reach the Guadalajara semi-finals, winning 6-3, 6-4. The world number 11 is set to face the winner between Maria Sakkari and Emiliana Arango.

On the other end of the draw, Caroline Dolehide battled in an almost three-hour contest to triumph over Martina Revisan 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, setting up a clash with Sofia Kenin tonight.

The Guangzhou semi-finals are also kicking off this morning with Magda Linette facing Yulia Putintseva and Greet Minnen taking on Xiyu Wang, all of that and some ATP action in Chengdu.

Finally, Ben Shelton takes on Arthur Fils in the Laver Cup before Alejandro Davidovich Fokina clashes with Francisco Cerundolo.