Tennis Tracker: Garcia through in Beijing, Gauff and Sabalenka in action later

Tennis Tracker: Garcia through in Beijing, Gauff and Sabalenka in action later

The WTA 500 event in Beijing rolls on, with Caroline Garcia (29), Maria Sakkari (28), Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) all in action. Over in Shanghai, the men are taking part in the first round of the penultimate Masters 1000 event of the year.

08:10 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) is through to the quarter-finals of Beijing after a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina (26).

07:30 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this morning. At the moment in Beijing, Caroline Garcia (29) is a set and a break up against Anhelina Kalinina (26). Follow the match with us at Flashscore.