Tennis Tracker: Garcia upset in Cincinnati, Alcaraz battles past Thompson

Garcia failed to make it past the opening round in Cincinnati

The build up towards the last Grand Slam of the year continues as the Cincinnati Open sees the top seeds take to the court as they prepare for the US Open. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

8:05 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) managed yet another tough victory as he barely got past Jordan Thompson (29) in Cincinnati, needing three sets to seal the deal 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Alcaraz - Thompson highlights Flashscore

5:30 CET - As we begin our day world number one Carlos Alcaraz has just won his first set in the opening round of the Cincinnati Open against Jordan Thompson 7-5. Alex de Minaur fought hard to get past JJ Wolff, winning after three sets 6-0, 3-6, 6-1.

Felix Auger Aliassime was on the wrong end of an upset as Frenchman Adrien Mannarino triumphed 6-4, 6-4.

More top seeds will be playing this afternoon as Daniil Medvedev takes on Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud faces Max Purcell, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz, and Hubert Hurkacz will also be taking to court.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens surprisingly managed to take out world number six Caroline Garcia after a two-and-a-half-hour contest. The American was victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Stephens - Garcia highlights Flashscore

Another unexpected result was Liudmila Samsonova's early exit at the hands of Linda Noskova, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Danielle Collins later on in the day, Jessica Pegula clashes with Martina Trevisan while Maria Sakkari and Elena Rybakina's matches follow in the evening.