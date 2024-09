Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Alcaraz through in Beijing, Shelton facing Fils in Tokyo

The action continues in Beijing and Tokyo today, with heavy hitters such as Carlos Alcaraz (21), Naomi Osaka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all set to take to the court.

16:03 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has got the better of Katie Boulter (28) in the Chinese capital, beating her British opponent 7-5, 6-2 to move into the last 16.

14:06 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (21) was in utterly imperious form, dismantling Tallon Griekspoor (28) 6-1, 6-2 in just 56 minutes. A statement performance in Beijing from the Spaniard.

13:30 CET - Two-time Tokyo champion Kei Nishikori (34) has been unable to continue his recent resurgence, losing to Holger Rune (21) 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, despite serving for the match at 5-3 in the final set. A tough defeat for him at one of his favourite tournaments, but a big win for Rune.

13:05 CET - Play on the outside courts in Beijing have been called off for the day, and will take place tomorrow instead. Meanwhile, the final session is about to get underway, with Carlos Alcaraz (21) now on court, and Coco Gauff (20) facing Katie Boulter (28) a little later on.

11:40 CET - There is currently no play ongoing in China on the outside courts, with the rain coming down.

11:36 CET - A remarkable story is unfolding in Beijing this week. Shuai Zhang (35) - who prior to this week had lost 24 straight matches and hadn't won for 603 days - has now won three matches in a row, beating Greet Minnen (27) 6-2, 6-3 to move into the last 16 on home turf.

10:20 CET - There is some unfortunate news coming out of Tokyo. Jack Draper (22) has had to retire from his clash with Ugo Humbert (26) trailing 5-7, 1-2, after he seemingly picked up an abdominal injury. Humbert moves through to the semi-finals as a result, and will face Tomas Machac (23).

09:48 CET - Despite dropping a thrilling first set, US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (30) found a way through Veronika Kudermetova (27), clinching a 6-7(9), 6-1, 6-2. It is 17 wins in her last 19 matches for Pegula, with her only losses coming in finals to Aryna Sabalenka.

09:36 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) was involved in a real tussle with Francisco Cerundolo (26), eventually coming out on top in China 7-6(4), 7-6(9).

Meanwhile, over on the women's side, Elina Avanesyan (22) was shocked by Ukraine's Yulia Starodubtseva (24), falling to a 3-6, 1-6 loss.

08:20 CET - Tomas Machac (23) has followed up his win over Tommy Paul in Tokyo, beating Alex Michelsen (20) 7-6(2), 6-3 to move into the semi-final.

07:35 CET - Good morning, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday!

We have had some early results from Beijing, with Lorenzo Musetti (22) being stunned 2-6, 4-6 by Yunchaokete Bu (22), who claimed a massive victory on home soil.

Diana Shnaider (22) also fell to Magdalena Frech (26) 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, but Paula Badosa (26) secured safe passage with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Rebecca Sramkova (27).

Currently on court is Jessica Pegula (30), who is facing off with Veronika Kudermetova (27), while Karen Khachanov (28), Tomas Machac (23) and Elina Avanesyan (22) are in action.

Andrey Rublev (26) and Jack Draper (22) are set to play their matches very soon, while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Naomi Osaka (26) and Coco Gauff (20) all take centre stage a little later today.