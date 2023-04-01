Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Muchova meet in first semi-final

The climax of this year's US Open is drawing ever closer with the semi-final spots now all filled. You can keep up with all the build-up to those matches as well as the reaction to the quarter-finals here.

20:20 CET - And then there were four... We have reached the semi-finals on both the men’s and women’s sides at the US Open. The men will play tomorrow night but tonight we have both ladies’ semis to look forward to.

First up tonight, home hope and sixth seed Coco Gauff (19) takes on 10th seed Czech Karolina Muchova (27). That match will start at around 01:00 CET.

Later on, another American, Madison Keys (28), will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka (25) in the other semi at approximately 02:30 CET.

It promises to be another stellar night of tennis in New York.

19:06 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) and Ben Shelton (20) will be going into their respective semi-final meetings with world leaders Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) on Friday night knowing that they are the underdogs but this US Open has been riddled with upsets.

Can they spoil the final everyone is expected?

17:30 CET - Italy's Davis Cup hopes have suffered a major blow as Jannik Sinner (22) and Matteo Berrettini (27) have withdrawn from the team for this month's group stage.

"We wish Jannik a speedy recovery, we know how much he cares about the Davis Cup, he has already proved it," Italy captain Filippo Volandri said.

"Matteo was once again very unlucky, he had made himself completely available to us. He was looking forward to this commitment because he knew it would be good for him, we are also waiting for him for the next challenges."

17:24 CET - The 2023 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Cancun, Mexico from October 29 to November 5 under a one-year agreement, ending speculation that this year's event could be held in Saudi Arabia.

15:34 CET - The first of the women's semi-finals, between Coco Gauff (19) and Karolina Muchova (27), will begin at midnight CET, and the other between Madison Keys (28) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) will follow it.

11:26 CET - Alexander Zverev (26) has said that Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Novak Djokovic (36) are a class above the rest in men's tennis after his quarter-final loss to the Spaniard.

10:38 CET - Naomi Osaka (25) is on her way back! The four-time major champion stopped playing at the start of the year due to her pregnancy and welcomed daughter Shai in July. She's now planning to return to the court at the Australian Open.

"I've been watching matches and I'm like, I wish I was playing too," she said.

"But I'm in this position now and I'm very grateful. I really love my daughter a lot, but it has really fueled a fire in me."

09:51 CET - Playing in brutal heat last night, Daniil Medvedev (27) said such conditions were eventually going to kill players, and he has now suggested that matches be shortened in such dangerous weather.

"Probably we cannot stop the tournament for four days because... then it basically ruins everything, the TV, even the tickets," said Medvedev, the tournament's third seed and 2021 champion.

"Could we go to three sets when the conditions are like this? Also then some guys are not going to be happy.

"I don't have real solutions but it's still better to speak a little bit about it before something happens."

07:51 CET - Madison Keys (28) was the final woman to move into the semis, beating Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) 6-1, 6-4 to send the home crowd wild, becoming the second American to secure a spot in the penultimate round.

07:45 CET - The Russian will next face reigning champion Alcaraz, who won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Alexander Zverev (26).

07:40 CET - In the first late match of the day, Daniil Medvedev (27) beat compatriot Andrey Rublev (25) in sweltering conditions to move into the final four, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

07:25 CET - The US Open semi-finals are all set! Overnight, Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Madison Keys (28) became the final players to secure their spots - here's how they did it...