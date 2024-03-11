Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Rune progress to last 16 on day six of Indian Wells

Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Rune progress to last 16 on day six of Indian Wells
Updated
Gauff is looking to advance on home turf
AFP
A number of the world's best players are in action on the final day of third-round matches at Indian Wells, with some even facing each other.

21:08 CET - On the ATP side of the tournament, Holger Rune (20) has cruised past Lorenzo Musetti (22) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to progress.

21:05 CET - Coco Gauff (19) continued to grow into her Indian Wells tournament with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) win over Lucia Bronzetti (25).

19:11 CET - Today's action is underway, with Coco Gauff (19) and Holger Rune (20) serving first in their respective matches. 

17:35 CET - What a night - or day, depending on where you are in the world - of action we have ahead of us, with a whole host of the world's best players taking to the court as they bid to move into the fourth round in California.

Here are the standout clashes and when they start:

Lucia Bronzetti vs Cocu Gauff - 19:00 CET

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune - 19:00 CET

Tommy Paul vs Ugo Humbert - 20:30 CET

Emma Raducanu vs Aryna Sabalenka - 21:00 CET

Naomi Osaka vs Elise Mertens - 22:30 CET

And that's just before the clock strikes midnight here in Europe!

17:10 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Indian Wells action!

Mentions
