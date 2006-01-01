Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Gauff and Sinner playing first matches since Olympics in Canada

Gauff speaks to the press ahead of her Canadian Open campaign
The run-up to the US Open is very much underway with a number of top players beginning their North American summer campaigns in Canada today including Coco Gauff (20) and Jannik Sinner (22).

08:34 CET - We have quite the day ahead of us in Montreal and Toronto, but first things first let's look back at what happened overnight. 

The big news is that, in something of an upset, Canadian number one and Olympic bronze medalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (24) lost 6-3, 6-2 to unseeded Italian Flavio Coboli (22).

It was a better night for Americans, with Jessica Pegula (30) beating Karolina Pliskova (32) 7-5, 6-4 and Sebastian Korda (24) also making it through. 

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Canadian Open action!

