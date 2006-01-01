Tennis Tracker: Gauff cruises through, Medvedev and Alcaraz in action

It's Day Three at Wimbledon as the second round gets underway, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (21), Coco Gauff (20) and Jannik Sinner (22) all in action.

16:00 CET - A couple more results to bring you on the women's side of the tournament, with Jule Niemeier (24) thrashing Viktorija Golubic (31) 6-2, 6-1 and Camila Osorio (22) sweeping past Lauren Davis (30) 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, last year's quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks (28) has been knocked out after a comprehensive 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat to Quentin Halys (27).

15:16 CET - The rain has finally relented and play is underway on all the courts. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff (20) has sealed a supremely confident victory over Anca Alexia Todoni (19), cruising to an impressive 6-2, 6-1 win over her opponent. The American has an incredible chance to go on and reach the final here at Wimbledon, landing on the easier side of the draw which opened up even more with the withdrawal of Aryna Sabalenka.

14:28 CET - We finally have some play under the roof of Court One, with second seed Coco Gauff (20) up against Romania's Anca Alexia Todoni (19). You can follow that match here.

13:22 CET - While the gloomy weather persists in London, there is some exciting breaking news to bring you with Andy Murray (37) pairing up with fellow Brit and Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu (21) for the mixed doubles event this year.

12:20 CET - The rain is falling, the covers are on and play has been suspended until at least 12:45 CET on the outside courts. We'll keep you updated with any further news.

08:10 CET - It's a blockbuster schedule on the men's side of the draw as Jannik Sinner (22) comes up against compatriot Matteo Berrettini (28), while Carlos Alcaraz (21), Daniil Medvedev (28) and Casper Ruud (25) all take to the court.

On the women's side of the tournament, the standout clash is between Naomi Osaka (26) and 19th seed Emma Navarro (23). Elsewhere, Maria Sakkari (28), Madison Keys (29) and Coco Gauff (20) are all in second-round action.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day Three at Wimbledon!