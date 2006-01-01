Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Kostyuk in Wuhan, Sinner taking on Medvedev in Shanghai

Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Kostyuk in Wuhan, Sinner taking on Medvedev in Shanghai

Sinner is facing Medvedev in Shanghai
Sinner is facing Medvedev in ShanghaiČTK / AP / Andy Wong / Flashscore
The action in China continues to ramp up, with the first two men's quarter-finals taking place in Shanghai. Over on the WTA Tour in Wuhan, a number of heavyweight names have their eyes on a spot in the last eight.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! It is a stellar day of action in China, with the first two men's quarter-finals set to take place in Shanghai. At 09:00 CET, world No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28), before Carlos Alcaraz (21) faces Tomas Machac (23).

Meanwhile, the last 16 is already underway in Wuhan, with Coco Gauff (20) continuing her impressive form, sweeping aside Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 6-1 for an eighth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26), Jessica Pegula (30) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are also all in action today.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas & Zverev through in Shanghai, Djokovic demolishes Cobolli
Tennis Tracker: Rune & Fritz through in Shanghai, Kalinskaya impresses in Wuhan
Show more
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Iga Swiatek
Wimbledon replaces line judges with electronic line-calling system
Jannik Sinner to face Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Tiafoe apologises for swearing at umpire in furious rant after loss in Shanghai
People don't realise, it's hard to win all the time, says Coco Gauff
Zverev scrapes through as Djokovic cruises to Shanghai Masters last 16
Paula Badosa withdraws from Wuhan Open due to illness amid racism row
Taylor Fritz wins delayed match to reach Shanghai Masters third round
Most Read
Jurgen Klopp appointed Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in first job after Liverpool
Ex-Sheffield United defender George Baldock found dead aged 31
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Paolini sail through in China, Goffin stuns Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings