Tennis Tracker: Gauff downs Kostyuk in Wuhan, Sinner taking on Medvedev in Shanghai

The action in China continues to ramp up, with the first two men's quarter-finals taking place in Shanghai. Over on the WTA Tour in Wuhan, a number of heavyweight names have their eyes on a spot in the last eight.

07:30 CET - Good morning and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! It is a stellar day of action in China, with the first two men's quarter-finals set to take place in Shanghai. At 09:00 CET, world No.1 Jannik Sinner (23) takes on Daniil Medvedev (28), before Carlos Alcaraz (21) faces Tomas Machac (23).

Meanwhile, the last 16 is already underway in Wuhan, with Coco Gauff (20) continuing her impressive form, sweeping aside Marta Kostyuk (22) 6-4, 6-1 for an eighth consecutive victory.

Aryna Sabalenka (26), Jessica Pegula (30) and Qinwen Zheng (22) are also all in action today.